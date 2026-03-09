This Arkansas Gem Was Just Named The World's Best Coffee Shop Of 2026

How would you choose the best cup of coffee in the world? You'd probably have to ask a lot of different people, right? For the past two years, a group called The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops has been doing exactly that. The organization runs a massive project of ranking thousands of coffee shops, using a pool of expert judges and a sizable audience vote to choose the very best coffee shop out of about 15,000 nominees from around the world.

This year's winners, according to The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops, were announced at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026, a giant coffee convention in Spain. The top spot went to Onyx Coffee Lab, a coffee shop with several locations around Arkansas. Headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, Onyx occupies a big space in an old building where it also runs a bakery, mezcal bar, and tasting restaurant, alongside a full roastery where it showcases a range of roasts. Expect unique flavor profiles, like Onyx's Rwanda Kanzu Station Natural, which has notes of dried apricot, cantaloupe, agave, and bittersweet chocolate. The win isn't just for the coffee, though — the judges also considered everything from the baristas' experience and consistency to the ambience of the store, making Onyx's win an impressive feat.