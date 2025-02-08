What Country Drinks The Most Coffee In The World?
Coffee is the second most popular drink in the U.S., according to Statista. The culture surrounding this beverage is serious, with chain establishments like Starbucks and Dunkin' obtaining cult followings. Based on the numbers, Brazil is the country that produces the most coffee in the world, while the U.S. consumes a staggering 400 million cups of coffee per day. However, if you do that per capita, it works out to about three cups per day per person. Who's beating that? Well, Finland.
Even though you have countries that are more associated with coffee culture, like Italy and France, Finland quietly dominates as a coffee-chugging powerhouse. In fact, drinking five to eight cups of coffee per day is common in Finland, and filter coffee is the go-to beverage of choice. Finland has a much smaller popular size than the U.S. (just over 5.5 million people) and they're drinking coffee like it's going out of style.
Finland has taken the crown as the most coffee-drinking nation per capita, with each person consuming roughly 26 pounds of coffee annually. But, why does this Nordic country love coffee so much?
The drink is deeply ingrained in Finnish culture, often enjoyed during twice-daily "kahvitauko" (coffee breaks) — a tradition so respected that it's even protected by labor agreements in many workplaces. Beyond its cultural significance, Finland's extreme climate may play a role in the country's high coffee consumption.
Dark winters and caffeine
One of the most popular theories explaining Finland's coffee obsession points to the country's extended periods of darkness throughout the winter months. During January, the sun might only be visible for about three and a half hours per day. This lack of natural light can leave people feeling fatigued, making coffee an essential pick-me-up, since caffeine in moderation can help you stay awake, focused, and productive.
But, it's not just the darkness that feeds coffee cravings: the cold is also a factor. Finland's temperatures can plunge to extreme lows during winter, and holding a hot cup of coffee provides both physical and emotional warmth. The prevalence of coffee in Finnish routines may also be tied to its association with coziness and hygge-like vibes. You can always see warm Thermos flasks accompanying Finns on winter adventures like skiing or ice fishing. During such cold, dark months, gathering around a warm cup of coffee helps create moments of comfort and connection.
Other possible reasons why Finland is the coffee capital of the world
Coffee was first introduced to Finland during the 17th century via Swedish traders and Russian influence. The beverage was thought to have medicinal properties and was mostly reserved for the wealthy. By the 18th century, this beverage was everywhere and had become a hot commodity. After vanishing briefly during World War II, coffee reappeared when shortages ended, and real coffee became widely available again.
Today, coffee is a cornerstone of Finnish hospitality, with hosts often serving it alongside pastries like korvapuusti (cinnamon rolls) and with every meal. Rejecting a cup is considered impolite, and even unannounced visitors are greeted with freshly brewed coffee. Coffee consumption is also tied to holidays and celebrations.
Beyond the home, coffee breaks at work are institutionalized in Finland and are an integral part of the national lifestyle. Outside of work, Finnish people drink coffee in all sorts of settings such as after voting in an election, while traveling, and even when relaxing in the sauna.
Economic factors further cement the drink's popularity, as coffee is affordable. Finns tend to drink lightly roasted filter coffee, which is milder and easier to consume in large quantities compared with espresso. Finland's soft, high-quality tap water enhances the flavor of these light roasts, so they're especially appealing. While there's no definitive reason why you might catch someone drinking 10 or more cups of coffee a day in Finland, these are certainly some solid theories.