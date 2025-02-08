What Country Drinks The Most Coffee In The World?

Coffee is the second most popular drink in the U.S., according to Statista. The culture surrounding this beverage is serious, with chain establishments like Starbucks and Dunkin' obtaining cult followings. Based on the numbers, Brazil is the country that produces the most coffee in the world, while the U.S. consumes a staggering 400 million cups of coffee per day. However, if you do that per capita, it works out to about three cups per day per person. Who's beating that? Well, Finland.

Even though you have countries that are more associated with coffee culture, like Italy and France, Finland quietly dominates as a coffee-chugging powerhouse. In fact, drinking five to eight cups of coffee per day is common in Finland, and filter coffee is the go-to beverage of choice. Finland has a much smaller popular size than the U.S. (just over 5.5 million people) and they're drinking coffee like it's going out of style.

Finland has taken the crown as the most coffee-drinking nation per capita, with each person consuming roughly 26 pounds of coffee annually. But, why does this Nordic country love coffee so much?

The drink is deeply ingrained in Finnish culture, often enjoyed during twice-daily "kahvitauko" (coffee breaks) — a tradition so respected that it's even protected by labor agreements in many workplaces. Beyond its cultural significance, Finland's extreme climate may play a role in the country's high coffee consumption.