The Smoothie King Drink That Boasts The Biggest Caffeine Kick

For many consumers who are new to Smoothie King, the quick-service beverage chain's menu might be much bigger and more varied than expected. High-protein and high-caffeine options are quite popular among the Smoothie King fanbase, but there is one smoothie that stands above the rest in terms of its sheer amount of caffeine. I am talking, of course, about the Pure Recharge line of drinks, each of which contains a remarkable 181 milligrams of caffeine in the chain's small-sized 20-ounce cup.

While this size will keep you caffeinated fairly well, it also contains slightly less caffeine than a similarly-sized cup of drip coffee. However, things become much more impressive when looking at Smoothie King's larger options. If you want to take things up a notch, buying the largest version of the energizing smoothie — which comes in a 44-ounce cup — will net you 361 milligrams of caffeine. This is not only 11 milligrams of caffeine more than Spike Hardcore Energy (the standard-sized energy drink with the most caffeine in it), but is also just 40 milligrams of caffeine away from the upper limit for safe daily caffeine consumption overall. Needless to say, one of these drinks is as capable of keeping you on your toes as just about any other caffeinated beverage you can get your hands on.