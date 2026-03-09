This Sandwich Chain Just Announced A 9-Foot-Long Sub
Sandwiches may be the ultimate crowd-pleaser, for several reasons. Whether you want cheese and meat or all veggies, there's a sandwich for that. The Port of Subs restaurant agrees and proves it by offering over 25 different hot and cold sandwich varieties. Recently, this Nevada-based chain has added a new offering for all the big sandwich lovers out there: a 9-foot sub sandwich party box.
This 9-foot-long sandwich deal is certainly the eatery's biggest sub option since opening in 1972. According to its site, each large box of portioned sandwiches can serve 16 to 20 people, making it great for large events and parties. All 9 feet of sandwich is made fresh with the same well-loved breads, meats, and veggies available on other popular subs.
Those who order don't have to just opt for one sandwich type, either. Customers can select up to three types from a menu of 18 cold subs. You can also customize the bread used for each sandwich, the condiments on it, and any additional toppings or seasonings to make your sub sandwiches instantly better. Considering that sandwich aficionados tend to prefer Port of Subs to major chains such as Subway, which is widely regarded as serving some of the lowest-quality sandwich chain breads, it makes this extra-large order seem like a no-brainer. You can set an easy pick-up time at any of the over 140 locations of this regional sandwich chain scattered across the western United States. As long as you order 24 hours in advance, you may even have delivery options.
Why Port of Subs' massive sandwich is a massive deal
The price point may be where you're hesitating, but that might be one of the best things about the Port of Subs deal. At about $99 per box, the 9-foot sub comes out to roughly $5.50 per serving, with prices varying slightly by location and how many you're feeding. Hot wings, another popular bulk order for sporting event parties and work gatherings, tend to cost more per serving and can be messy to munch on. So, if you're trying to feed many people on a budget without making a mess, this sandwich is an ideal option.
The timing of this new release is also handy, as the 9-foot sub will be available until March 31. If you are planning on having a March Madness get-together, this takes the stress out of hosting. You can get delivery or pick-up with options for everyone from avid carnivores to vegetarians. Because it comes already cut up in a box and labeled, your guests know which sandwich is which. You just have to open the box, set it on a table, and you can enjoy watching the game.
This isn't Port of Subs' only extra-large offering if you want sides to complement your sandwiches. The chain also provides salad bowls, chip assortments, wraps, and platters of cheese, fruit, or veggies for large groups. For desserts, the sandwich chain has 2-foot cookie and brownie boxes that can satisfy any sweet tooth in the crowd.