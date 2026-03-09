This Sandwich Chain Just Announced A 9-Foot-Long Sub

Sandwiches may be the ultimate crowd-pleaser, for several reasons. Whether you want cheese and meat or all veggies, there's a sandwich for that. The Port of Subs restaurant agrees and proves it by offering over 25 different hot and cold sandwich varieties. Recently, this Nevada-based chain has added a new offering for all the big sandwich lovers out there: a 9-foot sub sandwich party box.

This 9-foot-long sandwich deal is certainly the eatery's biggest sub option since opening in 1972. According to its site, each large box of portioned sandwiches can serve 16 to 20 people, making it great for large events and parties. All 9 feet of sandwich is made fresh with the same well-loved breads, meats, and veggies available on other popular subs.

Those who order don't have to just opt for one sandwich type, either. Customers can select up to three types from a menu of 18 cold subs. You can also customize the bread used for each sandwich, the condiments on it, and any additional toppings or seasonings to make your sub sandwiches instantly better. Considering that sandwich aficionados tend to prefer Port of Subs to major chains such as Subway, which is widely regarded as serving some of the lowest-quality sandwich chain breads, it makes this extra-large order seem like a no-brainer. You can set an easy pick-up time at any of the over 140 locations of this regional sandwich chain scattered across the western United States. As long as you order 24 hours in advance, you may even have delivery options.