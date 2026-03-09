Costco's New Bakery Find Is A Sweet Croissant Upgrade We've Been Waiting For
What better way to ring in warmer weather than with a new pastry from Costco's bakery that's just begging to be enjoyed out on the patio? These mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants are even better than the plain croissants. Sized like mini dessert sandwiches, the croissants come in a pack of four and were spotted for a cool $9.99 by one of the many Instagrammers who follow the retailer's latest offerings (Costco's website doesn't seem to have the product listed yet, so the price may vary, especially by location).
These mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants would be a great dish to serve at a housewarming party or spring-themed corporate event, pairing well with some hard seltzers or strawberry lemonade. We haven't tried it yet, but in a way, they remind us of strawberry shortcake, only with croissants instead of biscuits. The filling is also a bit different, since mascarpone cream is most commonly associated with tiramisu, while strawberry shortcake uses straight whipped cream. Mascarpone cream mixes mascarpone cheese with whipped cream and sugar, and has a bit more body to it with a slightly richer, tangier taste.
With this dessert, you get the slightly sweet crunch of the croissant mixed with the decadent cream of the mascarpone and a touch of fresh sliced strawberries. It's a simple idea, but simple ideas are often the best ideas.
Making mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants at home
Although Costco has done all the work for you with its mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants, there are plenty of people who prefer making their food themselves when they can. Whether it's the price tag, the ingredient list, or a dietary restriction, these sweet croissant sandwiches are a prime candidate for home bakers to take a crack at.
Croissants aren't the easiest thing in the world to make, so you could go ahead and just use Costco's standard croissants. They come in a box of 12 for about $7, so you already have three times as many croissants for less than the price of the mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants. You could also use some other form of breading, like sweet biscuits or bagels.
We like to add mascarpone to our morning smoothies, so if you're worried about buying a tub of this creamy cheese, rest assured, you can pretty easily find other uses for it. That, or you can save it for a batch of tiramisu. Either way, once you've whipped the mascarpone cream together, all you need to do is spread it on your bread of choice and add slices of strawberry. Just like that, you've got yourself a delicious copycat.