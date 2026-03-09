Costco's New Bakery Find Is A Sweet Croissant Upgrade We've Been Waiting For

What better way to ring in warmer weather than with a new pastry from Costco's bakery that's just begging to be enjoyed out on the patio? These mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants are even better than the plain croissants. Sized like mini dessert sandwiches, the croissants come in a pack of four and were spotted for a cool $9.99 by one of the many Instagrammers who follow the retailer's latest offerings (Costco's website doesn't seem to have the product listed yet, so the price may vary, especially by location).

These mascarpone cream and strawberry croissants would be a great dish to serve at a housewarming party or spring-themed corporate event, pairing well with some hard seltzers or strawberry lemonade. We haven't tried it yet, but in a way, they remind us of strawberry shortcake, only with croissants instead of biscuits. The filling is also a bit different, since mascarpone cream is most commonly associated with tiramisu, while strawberry shortcake uses straight whipped cream. Mascarpone cream mixes mascarpone cheese with whipped cream and sugar, and has a bit more body to it with a slightly richer, tangier taste.

With this dessert, you get the slightly sweet crunch of the croissant mixed with the decadent cream of the mascarpone and a touch of fresh sliced strawberries. It's a simple idea, but simple ideas are often the best ideas.