Add A Dollop Of This Cheese To Your Next Smoothie And Thank Us Later (Yes, We Said Cheese)

From the title, you're probably assuming it's the notorious cottage cheese, and while that works well in a smoothie too, we're talking about a highly underrated, dessert-like Italian cheese here — mascarpone. If you've never had mascarpone cheese, it's somewhat of a cross between cream cheese and ricotta in both flavor and texture. It's famously used in tiramisu and is largely what makes the dessert taste ultra rich and decadent, without feeling heavy, thanks to its light, airy consistency. Adding just a dollop of mascarpone to your next smoothie is all you need to trick your taste buds into thinking you're drinking a milkshake.

Part of what makes mascarpone the perfect creamy touch for a smoothie is its concentrated fat content. Just one tablespoon — roughly the size of a dollop — contains about 7 grams of fat, compared to the 5 grams contained in cream cheese. That richness means a little goes a long way, adding a noticeably smoother, silkier mouthfeel once blended. If your go-to, protein-filled morning smoothie with a dollop of mascarpone added to it tastes decadent, don't panic, because it doesn't mean the healthy start to your day has been wrecked.

In fact, mascarpone has no carbohydrates or sugar, and contains 1 gram of protein per tablespoon. At only 60 calories, it's a great keto or low-carb friendly addition too. The fat in a tablespoon of mascarpone may also help keep you fuller for longer if your smoothie only contains fruit, liquid, and a bit of protein, as fat slows the emptying of your stomach, which prevents rapid blood sugar spikes and keeps you feeling full for hours.