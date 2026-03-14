The Secret To Increasing Your Spice Tolerance

Who among us doesn't want to walk on the wild side every now and then? Sure, there are some people for whom mayonnaise is too bold and piquant, but for the rest of us, feeling the divine tingle of spice upon the palate is one of life's little joys. But what do you do if you're just not built for it? What if, when faced with every hot sauce featured on "Hot Ones," you would tap out around El Yucateco? Fear not, our spice-deficient friend: there is still hope for you. You can train your tongue to get used to spicy flavors by gradually increasing the heat in the food you eat.

Luckily for you, there's a handy chart, the Scoville Heat Scale, sorting different peppers by spice. (Yes, it's basically power scaling for peppers.) If you want to get into spicy food, you can start near the bottom of the scale with milder peppers like Anaheims or poblanos before working your way up to jalapeños and serranos. And mind you, this doesn't mean you have to pop a straight-up pepper in your mouth like a hard-boiled egg; you can try it in dishes that may mitigate the heat, like jalapeño poppers. (Just so long as you don't get them from Arby's; we'll never order them from there again.)