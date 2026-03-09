Costco's New Plan To Speed Up Checkout Takes Around '8 Seconds'

While there are many things people like about Costco — from its delicious food court items to its bakery selection — one less beloved aspect of the Costco shopping experience is its checkout. We're always trying to check out faster at Costco, but even when you follow all the rules and utilize every shortcut you can, it's oftentimes still difficult to exit the store in a timely manner. Luckily, it seems those who have had frustrating run-ins with the long lines and faulty self-checkout systems have better days ahead of them as Costco has recently announced it's been experimenting with a pre-scan system that allows customers to check out faster than ever before.

This pilot program was a major topic of discussion during Costco's Q2 2026 earnings call on March 5 and has already piqued the interest of many Costco shoppers. Gary Millerchip — the executive vice president and CFO of Costco Wholesale — said this pilot program has the ability to reduce the checkout experience to a mere eight seconds of transaction time, so it's hard not to get excited by the prospect. Unfortunately, there was no news regarding when this program will be implemented nationwide. However, given that the early results have been deemed successful by Costco management, it's likely only a matter of time before we see pre-scan all across the country.