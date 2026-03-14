Fried Shrimp Breading Tends To Fall Off Unless You Use This Simple Trick

Anyone who enjoys seafood is probably familiar with fried shrimp, our vote for catch of the day on Popeyes' menu. However, when making this delicious side or appetizer at home, one challenge is getting the breading to stay attached to the shrimp as you chow down. Fortunately, avoiding this issue is easy as long as you remember one simple step during preparation. Ashley Lonsdale, the chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, says starting with pre-dried shrimp is pivotal in how well the breading sticks.

"If the shrimp has not been dried properly before breading or battering, the breading will have a harder time adhering to the shrimp," Lonsdale explained. Excess moisture causes the shrimp to steam and expand as it cooks, making the breading much less secure. Even when cooking shrimp on the grill, they need to be dry first to ensure you don't end up with a soggy meal. As for the best method for drying your shrimp quickly and effectively, the answer is as simple as it comes. "Patting the shrimp dry with a paper towel helps to prepare it for breading," Lonsdale assured.