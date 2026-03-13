Are Bartenders And Mixologists Actually All That Different?

Mixologist is a fancy-sounding term that's been thrown around quite a lot in recent years, especially at the kind of trendy craft cocktail bars where every drink comes with a garnish (and it's not just for aesthetics). If you've ever wondered if "mixologist" is just a posh way to say bartender, you're not alone. However, it turns out there are some important practical differences between the two titles.

First, let's define our terms: according to Merriam-Webster, a bartender is any person who serves drinks at a bar, while a mixologist is defined as "a bartender skilled in preparing mixed drinks." In other words, anyone who goes behind a bar and pours a drink can call themself a bartender, but earning the title of mixologist requires a bit more specialization.

In practice, bartenders tend to focus first and foremost on the act of serving drinks to customers. While a good bartender should know how to mix up the entire cocktail canon from memory, their priority is customer service — making drinks quickly and efficiently, managing the bar, and keeping guests happy and comfortable. Mixologists, in contrast, are far more involved in the flavor science and experimentation side of the business. Mixologists often play around with innovative techniques and unexpected ingredients (such as the powerhouse sauce that belongs in your cocktails). They're experts in the art and science of crafting mixed drinks, and they might spend more time experimenting and creating specialty tipples and custom cocktails than serving drinks to customers.