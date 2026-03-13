Avoid Overcooked Rubbery Shrimp Every Time With This Foolproof Method

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Rubbery is a quality we desire in automobile tires, the soles of footwear, and craft projects involving slime; it is not anything we want to associate with shrimp. And yet, these versatile crustaceans can easily turn from delicate to a chewy mass with the mouthfeel of a dishwashing glove if not cooked with care. Popular kitchen wisdom suggests that to avoid such a grisly fate for your shrimp, stay away from precooked shrimp, which can turn rubbery quickly. However, there's another method that wards off that pool floatie texture, one that requires a few special kitchen accoutrements but also delivers the tenderest, most flavorful shrimp. To get more information, The Takeout turned to Chef Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence for ButcherBox.

"The sous vide method is a nice choice for nailing a tender texture without losing too much of the shrimp's flavor to a poaching liquid," says Lonsdale. Don't let the French verbiage scare you, sous vide is for everyone. It involves vacuum-sealing food in a plastic bag and then cooking it submerged in water held at a relatively low temperature. According to Lonsdale, shrimp benefit greatly from sous vide: "The process concentrates the flavor and infuses the shrimp with whatever additional ingredients you decide to add, like garlic, lemon, and thyme or perhaps a spicy, smoky Cajun seasoning." There are additional perks for going the sous vide route with your shrimp.