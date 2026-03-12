Forget Pork Chops And Chicken, This Old-School Breadcrumb Mix Is Perfect For Fried Fish
Homemade fried fish seems like a daunting task, but fortunately there's a few shortcuts you can take for a flavorful, flaky, seasoned filet. One easy way to speed up the process is by using a store-bought seasoned breading mix, but there's a lot out there to choose from. We spoke to Ebony Robinson, founder and recipe developer at Elicit Folio, about one unexpected seasoned breadcrumb mix that you normally may associate with other proteins like pork chops and chicken.
That would be good old Shake 'n Bake, which you can usually pick up in the supermarket near the breadcrumb products like panko. In case you haven't had it, Shake 'n Bake comes with a breadcrumb packet of seasoned breadcrumbs that you empty into a larger plastic bag. Then, just you your desired proteins, shake to coat, then bake them off (hence the name). It's an American pantry classic that's been around since the '60s.
Robinson explains, "Shake 'n Bake is a seasoned breadcrumb-style coating mix that was originally designed for oven-baked meats. For fried fish, it can provide a quick shortcut to a well-seasoned crust because it already contains salt, spices, and breading. When used on fish, it can create a crunchy coating with minimal prep and works especially well for cooks who want convenience without having to mix their own seasoning blend."
How to use Shake 'n Bake for fried fish
When using Shake n' Bake, Ebony Robinson recommends starting with a firm-fleshed fish variety. "I recommend frying with a firm-fleshed fish such as flounder, whiting fish, mackerel, red snapper, fresh cod, or even catfish," she says, noting that they "hold together well during frying."
Once you've chosen your fish, the rest of the process is simple. Robinson explains, "To use Shake 'n Bake for fried fish, first pat the fish dry and lightly coat it with a binder such as mustard, add seasonings to fish, then place the fish into a bag with the Shake 'n Bake mixture and gently shake until the fish is evenly coated. After coating, the fish can either be shallow-fried in hot oil or baked according to package directions."
Another tip she mentions is to let the Shake 'n Bake coating to rest on the fish for a few minutes, which allows it to adhere properly prior to cooking. And when you think about it, that means this is basically just a four ingredient recipe: fish, Shake 'n Bake, a binder, and frying oil. It goes to prove that frying fish doesn't have to be complicated.