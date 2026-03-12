The 1980s Musical McDonald's Contest That Ended In Tragedy

In 1989, the Price family was struggling just to survive. They had no running water, a wood stove, and were scraping for food. In the little town of Galax, Virginia, they were living day to day with no end in sight. Then, everything changed when Scotty Landreth, the son of the family, discovered a flexi disc record in a pile of mail intended for burning in the family stove.

The 13-year-old boy was excited to see the McDonald's record because he'd gotten a record player as a gift and he rushed to try it out. To his surprise, the record informed him that he needed to call a number to claim a prize. He had no idea that, on the other end of the line, was about to be a voice saying the family had won $1,000,000.

Scotty and his family were recipients of the grand prize of one of McDonald's biggest contests ever. 80 million of the records were produced, but only one of them contained the winning message. His mother, Charlene Price, flew to Chicago to accept the prize. She even got her hair done by Oprah's stylist for the occasion. From then on, things were different for the family. Scotty was given $10,000 from the winnings, while Charlene married her sweetheart. There were fancy vacations, new cars, and plenty of trips to McDonald's.

Yet, a few years later, Charlene Price was completely penniless. She passed away in her sister's trailer, lying in hospice with only a broken family and memories to show for it. This quick rise and fall leaves many wondering how exactly something like this happens.