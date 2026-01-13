How A Failed Contest Incited Riots, Killed 5, And Turned An Entire Country Against Pepsi In The '90s

In 1992, Pepsi came up with a brilliant idea for a contest it would run in the Philippines. The idea was to print numbers on the inside of Pepsi bottle caps, then every weekday evening they'd read out a number on air. If a person had a winning number, they'd receive cash prizes — most of which amounted to around $5. This contest, dubbed "Number Fever," quickly rose to raging popularity and people would tune in every night hoping their number would be called. There was one number that everyone wanted, though: the grand prize.

Two caps were printed with a grand prize number one them. The contestants who found the winning bottle caps would be given 1 million pesos, the equivalent of $68,000 at the time. These numbers included a security code for verification purposes, much like the 50,000 prize numbers handed out up until that point. It seemed like a profitable, straightforward business idea that mirrored past contests. This time, however, things went horrifyingly wrong as multiple people wound up dead.

Everything took a disastrous turn on May 25, 1992 when a whopping 70% of the country tuned in to hear the grand prize be called. Anticipation swelled amongst the families who saw the money as life-changing (and potentially life-saving). At the big moment, the announcer read out the number 349. Rather than two people cheering in celebration, hundreds of thousands of people leapt to their feet to celebrate their grand prize win. Unbeknownst to them (or Pepsi), 800,000 bottle caps listed that number. What came next was one of the biggest moments in Pepsi history and one of the worst PR blunders.