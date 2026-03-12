The Juiciest Burgers Are Made With 1/2 A Cup Of This (You'll Never Go Back)

Burgers are one of those simple culinary pleasures that many people enjoy getting adventurous with. Some mix onions into the ground beef for a burst of flavor, while others, like Alton Brown, deep fry their burgers for a crispier bite. The ways folks can fool around with the makeup of the classic crowd-pleaser are nearly endless, but when The Takeout spoke with Joonas Jokiniemi, the founder of Grill Smoke Love, he suggested something out of left field that I would wager most folks haven't even thought to try. He proposed mixing in ½ cup of ricotta cheese with the ground beef to ramp up the juiciness.

"Ricotta acts like a moisture cushion as it softens the texture of the patty and helps burgers stay juicy," Jokiniemi said. However, keep in mind that you shouldn't stray too far from a ½ cup. Otherwise, your burgers could become an entirely different dish — something closer to meatloaf in texture. "If you decide to use ricotta, start with a small amount and keep the patties at least an inch thick," Jokiniemi said.

While incorporating ricotta into the ground beef impacts your burger's juiciness, truth be told, it doesn't cause it to burst with flavor. The mild sweetness will carry through a bit, but you'll rely on other ingredients to make the flavor pop.