The Juiciest Burgers Are Made With 1/2 A Cup Of This (You'll Never Go Back)
Burgers are one of those simple culinary pleasures that many people enjoy getting adventurous with. Some mix onions into the ground beef for a burst of flavor, while others, like Alton Brown, deep fry their burgers for a crispier bite. The ways folks can fool around with the makeup of the classic crowd-pleaser are nearly endless, but when The Takeout spoke with Joonas Jokiniemi, the founder of Grill Smoke Love, he suggested something out of left field that I would wager most folks haven't even thought to try. He proposed mixing in ½ cup of ricotta cheese with the ground beef to ramp up the juiciness.
"Ricotta acts like a moisture cushion as it softens the texture of the patty and helps burgers stay juicy," Jokiniemi said. However, keep in mind that you shouldn't stray too far from a ½ cup. Otherwise, your burgers could become an entirely different dish — something closer to meatloaf in texture. "If you decide to use ricotta, start with a small amount and keep the patties at least an inch thick," Jokiniemi said.
While incorporating ricotta into the ground beef impacts your burger's juiciness, truth be told, it doesn't cause it to burst with flavor. The mild sweetness will carry through a bit, but you'll rely on other ingredients to make the flavor pop.
Go bold when topping a burger with ricotta
It's generally best to keep burger seasonings simple, and that concept still applies when ricotta is included in the ground beef for extra juiciness. But toppings? Joonas Jokiniemi suggested those are what folks should focus on when they want to take a burger to Flavortown. "Ricotta is a mild cheese, so I recommend adding some bold toppings for more flavor," he said.
Jokiniemi advocates for leaning into the creamy ricotta flavor by taking a cue from Southern European cuisine. "Pesto or basil mayo is great when drizzled on the patty after cooking," he said. "You can also add roasted red peppers and pickled onions. Then something mild and Mediterranean, too, like arugula and tomato." For a spicier approach, topping the burger with pickled jalapeños and a chipotle sauce made with sour cream and lime juice would bring heat and acidity, creating a harmonious balance of flavor.
Speaking of sour cream, Jokiniemi indicated it, too, could work as a substitute for the ricotta. However, you don't want to compromise the structural integrity of the burger patty by using a heavy hand. While sour cream can add tang, Jokiniemi says using too much can oversoften the texture. Other swaps for ricotta could likewise work. "Cream cheese is a great option with a richer and denser result compared to ricotta," Jokiniemi said. "Parmesan gives a strong salty umami with less juiciness." Just bear in mind that sometimes less is more. If the texture is ruined by mixing too much cheese into the ground beef, no flavor enhancers will save that burger.