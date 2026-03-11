Take Any Texas Roadhouse Steak To Another Level With This Request

If there's one thing that enhances any steak, it's a silky, savory sauce. While asking for some A.1. might be something you shouldn't say when ordering steak, other sauces — such as mushroom, red wine, or peppercorn — pair perfectly with the meat. Texas Roadhouse is famed for its USDA Choice hand-cut steaks, but if you want to elevate your steak dinner further, the solution is simple: Order the chain's tasty portobello mushroom sauce as an extra.

There are several reasons why mushroom sauce suits steak so well. The meat contains glutamate umami, while the fungi offer nucleotide umami. If that sounds a little technical, then all you really need to know is that the two types combine to produce umami synergy — in other words, a double-whammy of mouthwateringly savory flavor that takes each bite to new heights. The creaminess of the sauce offers an additional layer of luxury, and the mushrooms themselves amp up the earthiness. Factor in the velvety texture of the sauce, which also includes pieces of portobello mushroom, and it's a magnificent match.

If you opt for the filet medallions at Texas Roadhouse, you'll automatically get portobello mushroom sauce with your meat. But you can get the same satisfying steak-and-sauce combo with whatever your chosen cut might be, whether that's a 6-ounce sirloin (Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak) or a whopping 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone. All you have to do is ask your server.