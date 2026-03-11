Upgrade Baked Potatoes Instantly For Under $2 With This Canned Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baked potatoes are some of the easiest, cheapest dishes one can make. A single spud usually costs less than $1, and a baked potato takes fewer than 10 minutes to cook fully when microwaved. It's also one of the easiest dishes to customize with vegetables, spices, or meaty additions for bigger flavors. If you're looking to keep your baked potatoes cheap but want a luxurious upgrade, look no further than Campbell's Condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup, which only costs less than $2.

The easiest way to incorporate this ingredient is to simply heat and pour the soup over an open baked potato. This way works like a cheese sauce topping. Another popular option, however, is to turn your spuds into cheesy twice-baked potatoes. Luckily, this only takes a few steps.

After baking your potatoes as usual, cut them in half and scoop the insides out, placing the fluffy interiors into a bowl. Mash the potato filling in the bowl with shredded cheese and a can of cheddar cheese soup. Do not dilute the soup by adding milk or water. Stir and mash until it's well combined, then spoon the mixture back into the hollowed-out potato skins. Bake until the tops turn crispy and golden brown. Cool for five minutes and serve warm for a soft, gooey, ultra-deluxe twice-baked potato.