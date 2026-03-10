You're Using The Wrong Butter For Baking — Here's What To Use Instead

Unless you've decided that it's time to start making your own butter, you're likely working with what's at the grocery store. There aren't huge differences between the different sorts of butter you'll see on shelves, but you also shouldn't assume they're identical. When cooking with butter, is it possible to buy the wrong one?

We spoke to Tonja Engan, a baking expert and culinary specialist of the Land O'Lakes Culinary Center in Arden Hills, Minnesota, who could thankfully go into precise details about what kind of butter you should buy for baking. As it happens, butter designed for spreading on toast is not what you want.

Engan called stick butter the baking "gold standard," whether it's salted or not, explaining, "Most baking recipes in the U.S. are written assuming you're using traditional stick butter with a predictable balance of fat and water. That consistency is what allows batters and doughs to behave the way the recipe developer intended." It's worth remembering that stick and tub butter are made differently. Butter that has to be scooped from a tub or small container has a different mixture of ingredients than stick butter. According to Engan, "These products often contain added oils or more water, which can affect the flavor, texture, and height of baked goods."