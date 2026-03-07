When you think of beer, there are many adjectives that may come to mind — words like "refreshing," "crisp," and "hoppy," for instance. One description rarely mentioned alongside America's favorite brew is "gross." Yet, here we are. Though most of us prefer to close our eyes and picture our preferred beverages being magically created on some pristine mountaintop — with master experts incorporating ingredients like barley, yeast, and maybe some fairy dust — we hate to break it to you, but some beers have ingredients that are anything but sparkly and ethereal.

Some beers throughout history, and even some today, have been straight-up weird. We might even go so far as to call them stomach-churning, complete with backstories you just wouldn't believe — unless you had them verified. That's what we're here for: to bring you some of the wildest brews that are indeed real, and well documented. In some cases, they're even award-winning.

Before we get into it, we must note that "gross" is entirely subjective. What's too out-of-the-box or even off-putting to some sippers might be absolutely fascinating — dare we say delicious — to others. While these beer origin stories may shock you, don't knock them till you try them (which you might be able to; some of these are still being brewed). Without further ado, here are 11 beers with pretty gross origin stories or ingredients. Scroll and see which ones you might like to find at the grocery store chains with the best beer selection.