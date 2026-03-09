It's Probably Time To Toss Your Old Vanilla Extract — Especially If It Looks And Smells Like This

"It came from the back of the kitchen cupboard" may not sound like the most menacing start to an old-school horror movie, but if you've ever cleaned your pantry, you know that there might be some pretty scary stuff in there. Whether it's dangerously bulging canned goods, or an old jar of sundried tomatoes that smells downright fermented, there's usually something that's got to go — and unfortunately, there's a good chance that bottle of vanilla extract hiding behind the pepper mill has reached the end of the road. This is especially true if the extract looks cloudy or has developed a sharp, mostly-alcohol smell that overtakes the sweet scent of vanilla.

You may not realize that vanilla extract can go bad, and that's fair enough, given that it has an extremely long shelf life. It's also versatile enough that it's often used up before spoiling is a concern. While unopened vanilla extract can stay fresh for years (so long as it's the surprisingly expensive pure vanilla extract, which can stay unspoiled indefinitely), it has the potential to lose flavor and become unpleasant. An opened bottle will also lose its quality faster. While "spoiled" vanilla extract isn't dangerous to eat, it will lose flavor and be less pleasant in food. Generally, even if your vanilla isn't yet cloudy or smelling odd, it's best to get rid of it after five to 10 years.