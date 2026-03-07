Before You Reuse Wooden Chopsticks, Always Check For This

Using chopsticks instead of other utensils is a popular practice. If you prefer chopsticks, it may be because you're a big fan of Asian cuisine or simply believe they are more efficient for eating your favorite foods. Regardless, when ordering takeout from Asian restaurants, you'll often receive a pair of disposable wooden chopsticks (the easiest type for beginners). While these will get the job done once, it's important to check for cracks or splinters before using them again.

Splits in the wood can harbor dangerous bacteria – Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli, in particular. This is because the splits create crevices that are hard to clean and are susceptible to breeding bacteria quicker than smoother surfaces do. Splintered wood can also be painful or even dangerous if ingested, in some cases.

Even if they aren't splintered, low-quality chopsticks which are intended to be used only once or twice become susceptible to moisture over time (especially when exposed to humidity). This leads to degradation and mold growth, which can result in inflammation, among other health issue.