It's Time To Start Cooking With Chopsticks

Finding the right utensil to cook with can often be a pain. Metal tongs get too hot to handle, plastic spatulas can contain some unwanted chemicals, and silicone utensils get damaged easily. With a lot of us cooking nearly everyday, it's hard to avoid using these utensils, especially when it seems like there's no better option. Well, there is, and it's a utensil you're probably already familiar with: chopsticks.

Cooking chopsticks are slightly longer than usual chopsticks. This helps to keep you further away from the heat while cooking. Aside from keeping you a comfortable distance from the stovetop, cooking chopsticks allow your movements to be much more precise than other utensils do. This allows you to flip or remove foods with ease and less mess. (You can even grab a single piece of pasta when you want to test if it is ready.)

If the cooking chopsticks are made from wood or bamboo, they won't scratch your pans, don't conduct heat, and are easy to clean. While it is possible to use regular chopsticks as cooking ones, their shorter length makes cooking with them a little more difficult. What's more, their material might not be heat resistant. For this reason, we wouldn't suggest using them; no one wants to burn themselves by cooking with metal chopsticks.