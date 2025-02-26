It's Time To Start Cooking With Chopsticks
Finding the right utensil to cook with can often be a pain. Metal tongs get too hot to handle, plastic spatulas can contain some unwanted chemicals, and silicone utensils get damaged easily. With a lot of us cooking nearly everyday, it's hard to avoid using these utensils, especially when it seems like there's no better option. Well, there is, and it's a utensil you're probably already familiar with: chopsticks.
Cooking chopsticks are slightly longer than usual chopsticks. This helps to keep you further away from the heat while cooking. Aside from keeping you a comfortable distance from the stovetop, cooking chopsticks allow your movements to be much more precise than other utensils do. This allows you to flip or remove foods with ease and less mess. (You can even grab a single piece of pasta when you want to test if it is ready.)
If the cooking chopsticks are made from wood or bamboo, they won't scratch your pans, don't conduct heat, and are easy to clean. While it is possible to use regular chopsticks as cooking ones, their shorter length makes cooking with them a little more difficult. What's more, their material might not be heat resistant. For this reason, we wouldn't suggest using them; no one wants to burn themselves by cooking with metal chopsticks.
What can you do with cooking chopsticks?
Of course, if you're completely new to the world of chopsticks, it might be a good idea to first learn how to hold chopsticks properly. But, if you're comfortable enough eating with them, you'll be able to do just about anything when cooking with them. Cooking chopsticks are especially suited to deep frying. Not only are they a safe utensil to use, since you can manipulate the frying food from a safe distance, but the nature of the utensil also allows excess oil to easily drain away from the food once it is removed from the fryer. What's more, your chopsticks can double as a thermometer, letting you know the oil is hot enough when tiny bubbles form around the submerged wood.
Cooking chopsticks also have many other uses. Whisking eggs or other liquids is faster with chopsticks than when using a whisk or fork. You can even use cooking chopsticks to mix and toss dishes like stir fries, fried rice, and salads. There's not much you can't do with this kitchen utensil. So, if you're a total beginner with chopsticks, this is your sign to start practicing.