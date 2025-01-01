It's Time To Ditch These Plastic Utensils

If you've ever fried eggs in your favorite style using a black, plastic spatula, served some quick, creamy pasta with a black-handled server, or stirred a simmering pot with a plastic basting spoon, it might be time to take a closer look at what's actually in those utensils. These everyday kitchen tools may look sleek and durable, but an October 2024 study from the scientific journal, Chemosphere, revealed they contain some unwelcome guests — chemicals you definitely don't want near your food.

So, why specifically black plastic utensils? Items like spatulas, spoons, to-go lids, and even sushi trays are often made from recycled black plastic, a material commonly sourced from discarded electronics like TVs and computers. While reusing plastic sounds eco-friendly at first, there's a hidden downside. Many electronics contain flame retardants and other chemical additives to prevent overheating and fire. Your Xbox needs that protection, but your kitchen utensils? Not so much. Unfortunately, these flame retardants don't just vanish during recycling and can remain in the plastic, ultimately making their way into the utensils you reach for every day. When exposed to heat as you cook, traces of these flame retardant chemicals can transfer from your utensils to your food — and from there, into your body, where they could start causing harm.