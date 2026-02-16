12 Things To Know Before You Dine At A Korean Restaurant

For a country that prioritzes rules, rituals, and respect, Korean meals don't follow a clearly defined parade of courses. Surprising to many, eating at a Korean restaurant turns out to be a more convivial affair than imagined. All meals are built around sharing. Dishes are brought to the table when they are ready and are meant to be eaten together rather than in strict sequence.

"Korean cuisine revolves heavily around sharing or family-style dining," chef McKenna Lelah explains. "Pacing-wise, it comes as it comes, nothing is over-thought." The first things to reach your table will be a spread of small side dishes, or banchan. And while we did say that Korean meals are generally relaxed, a few conventions do persist. For example, bowl placement is important if you want to stick to customs and avoid hurting any sentiment. Your rice bowl should sit to the left of your soup or stew.

Beyond that, how you eat is largely personal. You can go ahead and mix rice directly into your soup or alternate spoonfuls of broth with bites of rice. Both approaches are common, and neither is considered better than the other. Everything on the table is meant to be eaten together. The pace is unhurried, and combining flavors is given more attention than the order of eating.