Sandwiches are probably one of the most versatile dishes to ever exist, with an infinite number of fillings, bread, and condiment combinations to choose from. As a result, a favorite sandwich is a deeply personal choice, since it speaks directly to a person's individual palate. Homemaking guru Martha Stewart, for instance, loves a pungent retro classic, the onion sandwich, while former Beatles guitarist George Harrison adored a 3-ingredient umami bomb — a sandwich with cheese, lettuce, and Marmite as fillings. Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels also has a very unique favorite, though for those who haven't tried it, the sandwich might sound like a sweet and savory nightmare.

When the "Man in Full" star stopped by "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," he got candid about his favorite sandwich, and his response was, to say the least, surprising. Daniels is a noted foodie who started construction of his own restaurant in late 2025. But to the astonishment of Colbert and the audience, Daniels revealed that his go-to sandwich is a mishmash of peanut butter, barbecue sauce, and cheese-flavored chips, all wrapped in pita bread.

It's important to note that combining peanut butter with barbecue sauce may sound repulsive to some

people, but in certain cultures, it's considered a delectable amalgamation of flavors. The resulting blend is sweet, nutty, tangy, and smoky, and is commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine.