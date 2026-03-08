Jeff Daniels' Favorite Sandwich Sounds Like A Sweet And Savory Nightmare
Sandwiches are probably one of the most versatile dishes to ever exist, with an infinite number of fillings, bread, and condiment combinations to choose from. As a result, a favorite sandwich is a deeply personal choice, since it speaks directly to a person's individual palate. Homemaking guru Martha Stewart, for instance, loves a pungent retro classic, the onion sandwich, while former Beatles guitarist George Harrison adored a 3-ingredient umami bomb — a sandwich with cheese, lettuce, and Marmite as fillings. Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels also has a very unique favorite, though for those who haven't tried it, the sandwich might sound like a sweet and savory nightmare.
When the "Man in Full" star stopped by "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," he got candid about his favorite sandwich, and his response was, to say the least, surprising. Daniels is a noted foodie who started construction of his own restaurant in late 2025. But to the astonishment of Colbert and the audience, Daniels revealed that his go-to sandwich is a mishmash of peanut butter, barbecue sauce, and cheese-flavored chips, all wrapped in pita bread.
It's important to note that combining peanut butter with barbecue sauce may sound repulsive to some
people, but in certain cultures, it's considered a delectable amalgamation of flavors. The resulting blend is sweet, nutty, tangy, and smoky, and is commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine.
How to make Jeff Daniels' go-to sandwich recipe
While appearing on "Colbert," Daniels detailed a step-by-step guide on how to prepare his favorite sandwich. He first clarified that he doesn't just randomly mix all the ingredients and call it a day. Daniels starts with a whole pita, then spreads a quarter-inch of creamy peanut butter on one side. This is followed by crushed Cheddar & Sour Cream-flavored Ruffles potato chips — though not the Flamin' Hot version.
Daniels then described how he tops it all off with barbecue sauce before folding the pita together, which drew an audible gasp from Colbert's audience. Daniels told the host that he loves the sandwich because it has three of his favorite tastes: peanut butter, Ruffles chips, and barbecue sauce.
If you're feeling adventurous and want to try Jeff's favorite sandwich yourself, be warned that it received mixed reviews from taste testers. Liam Layton of The Plant Slant didn't like how it tasted. The hosts of "Good Day Sacramento" also tried it on live TV and were torn on the inclusion of the barbecue sauce.