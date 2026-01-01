George Harrison's Go-To Sandwich Was A 3-Ingredient Umami Bomb

The classic rock band The Beatles came to America in the 1960s, kicking off the British Invasion while bringing a whole new wave of England's quirks and customs with them. Whether it was their British accents, love for the queen, or English-specific stories, their British side is part of what made The Beatles who they were. And for George Harrison, that meant biting into a piece of home no matter where he was.

George Harrison's favorite go-to sandwich only required three ingredients, though the trio blends together to form a flavor combination you won't find elsewhere. All you have to do is simply put together cheese, lettuce, and Marmite, which Harrison requests alongside a coffee at the beginning of The Beatles' track, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." But, if you're looking for an exact recipe, you can follow tips to toast the slices of bread and butter them, then layer on one slice of lettuce along with plenty of grated British cheddar for the perfect George Harrison sandwich.

The sandwich isn't Harrison's only reference to Marmite during his Beatles days, either, as he also talked about an idea to make a chip that's Marmite-flavored during one recording session. Now, George Harrison's introduction to Marmite may leave you wanting other unique celebrity recommendations (did you know Gordon Ramsey loves an In-N-Out Burger?). But you may still be wracking your brain about what Marmite even is.