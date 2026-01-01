George Harrison's Go-To Sandwich Was A 3-Ingredient Umami Bomb
The classic rock band The Beatles came to America in the 1960s, kicking off the British Invasion while bringing a whole new wave of England's quirks and customs with them. Whether it was their British accents, love for the queen, or English-specific stories, their British side is part of what made The Beatles who they were. And for George Harrison, that meant biting into a piece of home no matter where he was.
George Harrison's favorite go-to sandwich only required three ingredients, though the trio blends together to form a flavor combination you won't find elsewhere. All you have to do is simply put together cheese, lettuce, and Marmite, which Harrison requests alongside a coffee at the beginning of The Beatles' track, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." But, if you're looking for an exact recipe, you can follow tips to toast the slices of bread and butter them, then layer on one slice of lettuce along with plenty of grated British cheddar for the perfect George Harrison sandwich.
The sandwich isn't Harrison's only reference to Marmite during his Beatles days, either, as he also talked about an idea to make a chip that's Marmite-flavored during one recording session. Now, George Harrison's introduction to Marmite may leave you wanting other unique celebrity recommendations (did you know Gordon Ramsey loves an In-N-Out Burger?). But you may still be wracking your brain about what Marmite even is.
What is Marmite, and what else can you do with it?
Marmite is essentially a very concentrated yeast extract that's meaty, salty, and savory thanks to being leftover from beer brewing. It's spreadable and packs a punch; some say marmite is delicious, while others claim it tastes like toe jam. For those who don't enjoy Marmite on its own, there are other ways you can use the food spread.
A simple way to use Marmite is to have it with breakfast. Take as thin a layer as you'd like, and add it to your buttered toast in the morning. You can use it for dipping in runny eggs or just try it with a cup of tea, though this isn't where the creativity ends. And while Marmite for dinner may sound like a lot at first, consider its umami flavor profile in a pasta.
An umami ingredient with a profile like Marmite can contribute a bit of depth while also enhancing other ingredients in a pasta sauce. Plus, all you really need to make the sauce is Marmite and butter or oil. You can also add a helping to upgrade your store-bought marinara sauce if you're still looking for a traditional tomato pasta.