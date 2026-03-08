Ina Garten Has These 2 Things For Breakfast Nearly Every Morning
They say breakfast is the most important meal, as it jumpstarts your day. For celebrity cook Ina Garten, breakfast is simple but gives her the energy boost she needs. Her go-to? Coffee and toast.
"I always have whole-grain toast with really good butter — I love French butter — and coffee. And that's breakfast," Garten revealed on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, which aired in November 2025 (via YouTube). When asked how she likes her coffee, she said she always has it with milk. Garten also disclosed that she doesn't have any more coffee throughout the day and instead drinks tea after 10:30 a.m.
In a separate interview with Air Mail, Garten shared the specific coffee and bread she enjoys for breakfast. "Every morning, I drink Dallis Brothers Coffee — the Ellis Island Blend — and toast Eli Zabar's health bread," she told the publication. Her preferred blend from the 100-year-old coffee brand Garten depends on is a medium roast with bittersweet hints, nutty notes, and light acidity. As for her favorite Zabar's bread, it's dense, moist, and made with "stone-ground grains and seeds, honey, and natural sour."
Other foods Ina Garten eats for breakfast
In the same interview with Amy Poehler, Ina Garten admitted that she likes sticking to one type of meal for breakfast. "I go for years with one breakfast. And then I switch, and then I go for years with another breakfast," she quipped on the podcast (via YouTube). So back in 2017, Garten's go-to simple breakfast was different. "I've had the same thing for breakfast every single day for 10 years: coffee and McCann's quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with lots of salt," she told Bon Appétit.
Garten does indulge in other dishes on certain occasions. She has featured several of her breakfast favorites on her Food Network cooking show, including lemon ricotta pancakes, banana crunch muffins, and slow-cooked herbed scrambled eggs.
On her website, Garten also revealed that whenever she has guests over the holidays, she enjoys preparing a big morning meal. "I like to have one substantial dish in the oven, like a potato basil frittata, but the rest of the meal is more like a delicious continental breakfast — muffins, scones, granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit," she shared. For drinks, she serves coffee, fresh juice, and pitchers of Champagne mimosas, because Garten refuses to make cocktails one at a time.