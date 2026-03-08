Ina Garten Has These 2 Things For Breakfast Nearly Every Morning

They say breakfast is the most important meal, as it jumpstarts your day. For celebrity cook Ina Garten, breakfast is simple but gives her the energy boost she needs. Her go-to? Coffee and toast.

"I always have whole-grain toast with really good butter — I love French butter — and coffee. And that's breakfast," Garten revealed on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, which aired in November 2025 (via YouTube). When asked how she likes her coffee, she said she always has it with milk. Garten also disclosed that she doesn't have any more coffee throughout the day and instead drinks tea after 10:30 a.m.

In a separate interview with Air Mail, Garten shared the specific coffee and bread she enjoys for breakfast. "Every morning, I drink Dallis Brothers Coffee — the Ellis Island Blend — and toast Eli Zabar's health bread," she told the publication. Her preferred blend from the 100-year-old coffee brand Garten depends on is a medium roast with bittersweet hints, nutty notes, and light acidity. As for her favorite Zabar's bread, it's dense, moist, and made with "stone-ground grains and seeds, honey, and natural sour."