11 Items First-Time H Mart Shoppers Should Grab

Although H Mart has been around since 1982 and is now the largest Asian grocery chain in the country (with around 100 locations nationwide), many folks are still unfamiliar with the store. Some have never heard of it. Some have only seen it around but never ventured in. Devoted patrons — who are made up of all backgrounds and ethnicities — are more than happy to extoll the virtues of the Korean-centric supermarket (and the tasty variety of its food court) to these uninitiated.

You certainly don't have to buy only Korean or Asian products at H Mart, since the store has the inventory of a full-fledged, typical American supermarket as well. But you'd be remiss, especially as a first-time shopper, not to try out some of the finest Korean groceries on these shores — from snacks to produce to, of course, ramen. Lots of ramen.

Don't be daunted by the options. Instead, try some of these items on your inaugural trips to H Mart. If Korean and Asian fare is already a normal part of your shopping haul, you'll love them. If it isn't, you'll still love these products, and they may just become a part of your normal shopping haul. Either way, you'll win with this list.