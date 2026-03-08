The Unfortunate Way Drug Cartels Profit From Mexican Avocados

All jokes about "millenials eating avocado toast" aside, who doesn't love an avocado? From a bowl of guacamole with creamy, roasted garlic to all kinds of salads and, well, a slice of avocado toast with plenty of seasonings, avocados seem to make everything better. Unfortunately, while these berries are immensely lovable (and yes, avocados are berries, scientifically speaking), the supply chain that produces them is not, especially avocados grown in Mexico and imported to the United States.

In Mexico, drug cartels often force avocado growers to pay "protection" money: Workers and farmers are charged fees to access their crops, while truckers must pay to use transportation routes or face threats of violence. This generates profit for the cartels, and also increases the price of avocados.

Extortion in the avocado industry has become such big business, in fact, that it's leading to a turf war between two of Mexico's biggest cartels. The two groups — Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG) and La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM) — have both tried to expand into avocado extortion as demand for heroin has decreased, and their fight for control of the avocado industry has led to protests in avocado-producing regions of Mexico.