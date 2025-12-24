For The Best Avocado Toast, Never Skip This Step For Maximum Flavor
Even in its most simplistic form, avocado toast is an elegantly simple but rewarding dish, as well as a versatile quick meal that foodies can't get enough of. While people have strong opinions on the best avocado toast toppings, they all agree on this point: When making avocado toast, you can't forget to season the toast before adding the avocado. This boosts the flavor of seasonings you add to your avocado, and in turn, makes each bite a memorably satisfying experience.
To do so, first coat the bread in something that helps the seasonings stick. Butter, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), and cream cheese are great options, as these have neutral flavors that allow any seasoning to shine. From there, add your seasonings: Everything bagel seasoning is a classic choice for avocado toast, but other popular choices include red pepper flakes for heat, seaweed flakes for a hint of umami, and herbs like dill and thyme (and if you need inspiration, Gordon Ramsay considers black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chili flakes crucial toppings). Rubbing a peeled garlic clove over the warmed toast is another idea approach. With its sharp pungency, it complements the creamy nuttiness of the avocado without overpowering the avocado flavor — since avocado is the star of the show, after all.
Season, season, and season!
It's equally important to season your avocado. Savory dishes like avocado toast become even tastier when salt, fat, acid, or heat are added to them. You can supply these with salt and pepper, lemon juice or zest, and spices like chili powder and paprika; pesto, EVOO, and (my favorite) sriracha also bring out the best in avocado toast. Balsamic vinegar, too, can elevate this breakfast favorite with its mild acidic tang and sweetness.
Toppings can also add warmth and depth of flavor to avocado toast. Tomatoes can be a source of acidity to cut through the creaminess of the avocado; perfect examples of this are tomato-basil avocado toast or a caprese salad-inspired avocado toast. Eggs are another excellent topping choice. The most traditional approach is a fried or poached egg atop avocado toast, though they can be stylized in numerous ways (you could grate them, for one). Or you can top your egg-based avocado toast with vegetables such as radish, pickled red onions, or even sautéed mushrooms.
Avocado toast can be culturally inspired by a wide variety of cuisines as well. You can take a Mexican route, using the avocado as a luscious guacamole, and add black beans, corn, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Or transport yourself to the Mediterranean with a Greek-inspired avocado toast by topping it with tomatoes, sliced cucumber, Kalamata olives, pickled red onions, crumbled feta cheese, and herbs like oregano and dill.