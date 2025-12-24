For The Best Avocado Toast, Never Skip This Step For Maximum Flavor

Even in its most simplistic form, avocado toast is an elegantly simple but rewarding dish, as well as a versatile quick meal that foodies can't get enough of. While people have strong opinions on the best avocado toast toppings, they all agree on this point: When making avocado toast, you can't forget to season the toast before adding the avocado. This boosts the flavor of seasonings you add to your avocado, and in turn, makes each bite a memorably satisfying experience.

To do so, first coat the bread in something that helps the seasonings stick. Butter, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), and cream cheese are great options, as these have neutral flavors that allow any seasoning to shine. From there, add your seasonings: Everything bagel seasoning is a classic choice for avocado toast, but other popular choices include red pepper flakes for heat, seaweed flakes for a hint of umami, and herbs like dill and thyme (and if you need inspiration, Gordon Ramsay considers black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chili flakes crucial toppings). Rubbing a peeled garlic clove over the warmed toast is another idea approach. With its sharp pungency, it complements the creamy nuttiness of the avocado without overpowering the avocado flavor — since avocado is the star of the show, after all.