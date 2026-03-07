Why You Shouldn't Store Cheese In Plastic Wrap — Use This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever spent the entire afternoon daydreaming about the cheese in your fridge, only to finally bite into it and find that its texture and taste are ruined? It's a tragic scenario that can happen when you leave the product in its plastic wrap. To make sure that our readers don't suffer such a fate, The Takeout spoke with Shannon Bonilla, cheese specialist at Wisconsin Cheese, about the proper way to store your fromage.

"The plastic used at the store is mainly for short-term packaging and transport, not long-term storage in your fridge," Bonilla explained. According to the expert, this happens because " ... cheese is 'alive.' It continues to change and age, and it needs the right balance of moisture and airflow. When you re-wrap cheese tightly in plastic at home, you trap moisture against the surface. That creates the perfect environment for mold to grow faster and can lead to unwanted texture and flavor changes." Yuck.

So, what can you do? "My top recommendation is cheese paper, or even better, cheese paper bags ... " Bonilla stated. She added that these bags allow cheese to breathe, yet keep it from drying out and touching other foods. But fear not if you don't have cheese paper on hand, as Bonilla suggested alternatives: Wrap the cheese in parchment paper and store it in a ziploc, plastic wrap, or closed container "to create a suitable micro-climate for storing cheese."