The San Francisco Bar That Serves Tropical Drinks With A Side Of Tropical Storms

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, Americans were really into the "exotic" culture of Polynesia and the South Pacific. This was due in large part to World War II, when servicemen and women who had seen little of the world came into contact with different cultures — a fascination that carried over into peacetime and gave rise to the tiki bar, decked out in Polynesian kitsch and serving tropical drinks. For a time, tiki bars were wildly popular, even influencing the aesthetics of Trader Joe's, but they fell out of favor. However, some still remain, like San Francisco's famous Tonga Room.

Located at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, the Tonga Room first opened in 1945, with the hotel's indoor pool being repurposed as the Tonga Room's trademark lagoon. It may seem odd to see something so kitschy in such a classy hotel, but that was actually par for the course when it came to tiki bars back then. They were ornate, aesthetically polished establishments for globally-minded people, and as such were quite expensive. The Fairmont hired a Hollywood set designer named Mel Melvin to redo the place, and he established its lagoon, complete with a floating orchestra. Every so often, it "rains" in the Tonga Room, complete with thunder and lightning; it's a little like the once-popular Rainforest Cafe, except less nightmarish.