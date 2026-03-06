This Might Be The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida, According To Reviews

From greasy spoons to haute cuisine, eating out is expensive. This holds true whether you're in the tiniest of podunks or a major metropolis, but of all the cities in the United States, Miami has the least affordable restaurants. Even so, it remains a dining destination because of the variety and quality of cuisine it offers. Sure, you might expect to find some of America's best Cuban sandwiches in this heavily Cuban-influenced city, but did you know that Miami is also home to Florida's best Mexican restaurant? This accolade goes to Don Sombrero, one of the relatively rare eateries to hold a 4.9-star Tripadvisor rating, even with 577 reviews. It holds up pretty well on Yelp, too — only 4.4 stars there, but you know, Yelpers gonna Yelp and complaints (though rare) make more compelling reading.

One representative Tripadvisor review (five stars, of course) reads, "Fabulous service and food. [...] Food was lovely and Mojitos fantastic." Another satisfied customer wrote, "The food was delicious, the portions not too large and everything was lovingly arranged. The service was attentive and friendly and the music playing in the background wasn't too loud and made you feel really good. The value for money was also fine."

One note on the location: Technically, Don Sombrero is in Miami Beach, which is a separate city from Miami proper. It's still considered part of the greater Miami metropolitan area, though, so we're counting it as Miami dining. One Redditor compares Miami-Dade County municipalities to NYC and its boroughs, which checks out. If you think of Miami proper as Manhattan, Miami Beach might be analogous to Staten Island.