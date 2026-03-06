The Best Time To Stop Eating Before Heading To Bed

Late-night cravings happen, which means sometimes we head to bed shortly after eating a meal. While it's risky to eat certain foods late at night, recent research suggests it may be beneficial to avoid eating altogether for at least three hours before bedtime to support a healthy heart and hormones.

In early February, a study published by the American Heart Association examined 39 obese and overweight adults (80% of whom were women) between the ages of 35 and 75 over the course of 52 days as they practiced overnight fasting. The study found that those who participated in an extended overnight fast — 13 to 16 hours — experienced more favorable health outcomes compared to those who "habitually" fasted overnight for 11 to 13 hours. The extended fasting group experienced a decrease in nighttime blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol (a stress hormone) preceding improved outcomes of these markers during the daytime. This group also showed improved insulin response and blood sugar stability.

Three hours is the magic number because melatonin — the hormone that regulates sleep — begins to rise about three hours before bed. As melatonin increases, heart rate slows, blood pressure drops, and insulin (the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar) levels decrease. If you eat while melatonin is rising, the body's natural wind-down process becomes interrupted as digestion increases heart rate and blood pressure while also keeping blood sugar elevated due to reduced insulin. Over time, regularly eating during this period may contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and poorer sleep quality; all of which are interconnected and can compound overall health risk.