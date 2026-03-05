Jeff Mauro's Favorite Fast Food Burger And The Specific Way He Orders It
Celebrity chef Jeff Mauro is probably best known to most as a Food Network alum who has worked on shows like "The Kitchen" and "Sandwich King." He also recently had the opportunity to raise awareness about an issue near and dear to him by partnering with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. Yet, just because he's health-conscious about what he eats, that doesn't mean he's lost his appreciation for the occasional fast food burger.
Not just any burger will do, mind you. To fully relish it, he's very particular about where it comes from and how it's prepared. "So, specific order: It's a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no pickles, no onions," Mauro said. A man after my own heart. I assume he shares my view that the pickles and onions McDonald's tops its burgers with are unnecessary and borderline offensive. Still, there is another aspect of the burger that also needs to be addressed to accommodate Mauro's appetite.
"It must be fresh," he added. "That's hitting; when you get it and they make it to order, it hasn't been sitting under the lamp." Lucky for Mauro, requesting a Double Quarter Pounder is the McDonald's ordering hack that will get you a fresh burger every single time. Mickey D's cooks each one to order, so there's no chance you'll ever experience a dehydrated Double Quarter Pounder from the Golden Arches.
Jeff Mauro is particular about the sauce on his burger
No pickles and onions are a must when Jeff Mauro orders a McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, but there's one more thing he doesn't want to see on his favorite fast food burger. "Don't put any sauce on my burger," he said. "Let me put the sauce in there." That's actually a great way to order this burger, as the bun won't get soggy from soaking up all the sauce.
You do have to specifically ask to have the sauce put on the side, but Mauro indicated folks shouldn't be shy about requesting what they really want. "Yeah, don't be afraid; it's your money," he said, later adding, "It's not like they don't have it. They have the sauce, and they have the ability not to put the sauce on." Of course, the manner in which you make your request goes a long way. Just as you shouldn't be a jerk while signaling to your server at a restaurant, Mauro noted that being cordial about your petition is paramount. "You know, you can't demand things and yell at people," he said. "It's got to be polite."
Once Mauro has his sauce on the side, he's ready to chow down on McDonald's finest fare. But as particular as he is about all the other aspects of his burger, you know he's got strong feelings about what type of sauce it should be. "I'm not a big ketchup guy, you know?" he said. Instead, he prefers a creamy condiment, like Big Mac sauce or Thousand Island dressing.