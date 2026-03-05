Jeff Mauro's Favorite Fast Food Burger And The Specific Way He Orders It

Celebrity chef Jeff Mauro is probably best known to most as a Food Network alum who has worked on shows like "The Kitchen" and "Sandwich King." He also recently had the opportunity to raise awareness about an issue near and dear to him by partnering with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. Yet, just because he's health-conscious about what he eats, that doesn't mean he's lost his appreciation for the occasional fast food burger.

Not just any burger will do, mind you. To fully relish it, he's very particular about where it comes from and how it's prepared. "So, specific order: It's a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no pickles, no onions," Mauro said. A man after my own heart. I assume he shares my view that the pickles and onions McDonald's tops its burgers with are unnecessary and borderline offensive. Still, there is another aspect of the burger that also needs to be addressed to accommodate Mauro's appetite.

"It must be fresh," he added. "That's hitting; when you get it and they make it to order, it hasn't been sitting under the lamp." Lucky for Mauro, requesting a Double Quarter Pounder is the McDonald's ordering hack that will get you a fresh burger every single time. Mickey D's cooks each one to order, so there's no chance you'll ever experience a dehydrated Double Quarter Pounder from the Golden Arches.