The World's Most Expensive Vegetable Is Hard To Find

It's no secret that shopping for organic produce can get pricey, but vegetables are not typically associated with the sky-high price tags of products like caviar, prime cuts of steak, and stinky European cheeses. However, the world's most expensive vegetable regularly sells for well over $1,000 a kilogram (or nearly $500 a pound), putting it in a league with luxury delicacies like the priciest cheese on earth. No, this valuable veggie isn't a golden asparagus or a gourmet Italian tomato — in fact, it's part of a plant that millions of people eat (or rather, drink) on the daily: hop shoots.

Hop shoots are the tips of the hop plant that shoot up from the ground in spring. The tender, asparagus-like tendrils are harvested from the bits of the hop plant that don't produce the cone-shaped flowers used to give IPAs their signature bitter taste. In other words, hop shoots are essentially an exceptionally expensive byproduct of the beer industry.