The Popular Steakhouse Chain Where You Can Take Home Steak Knives — For A Price
Dining out at a steakhouse is a pretty good way to treat yourself, if you want to spoil yourself with a large hunk of red meat. But when you're eating steak, you can't just use any old knife; you want to use a sharp steak knife, meant just for the task of slicing right through the beef with little to no effort. Steakhouses always serve steaks with them (naturally), but there's one chain that will actually let you purchase an entire set to take home.
That would be LongHorn Steakhouse, where you can purchase a set of four knives. No, really — LongHorn has even said so on social media. I was skeptical about this claim, but I called our nearest LongHorn Steakhouse location, and the employee on the phone confirmed it. The catch is that you can only purchase them in person while dining in. At our location, they'll run you $44.95 for a set of four, so if your location allows it, expect them to be priced similarly. This is actually a fun tidbit, because it's not that often you can purchase hardware from a restaurant. But for those who enjoy small novelties like this, it might actually make for a fun and unexpected gift.
One other chain restaurant lets you buy a piece of its equipment
You can't just run into, say, Chili's, and ask to buy a stack of cast iron fajita sizzle platters (probably), but there is one other chain that will also allow you to buy one signature piece of its equipment. That would be Olive Garden, which once famously allowed people to buy its cheese graters in person, causing a huge run on them. Thankfully, for the sake of the employees, that demand has slowed down by now, but you can still purchase them. In fact, if you're so inclined, you can buy them for pickup or even for delivery; all you need to do is tack it on as an order (It's under the "sides, sauces, and extras" section of the menu). The grater even comes with a block of Olive Garden Romano cheese to get you started.
Rotary cheese graters and steak knives are obviously things you can purchase at a retail store, so this is more of a thing you can do for the fun of it. It's not like you'd be able to get a LongHorn branded steak knife at, say, Williams Sonoma or something, but if you're out eating steaks and having a great time, you've got the option of bringing home a unique souvenir.