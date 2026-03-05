The Popular Steakhouse Chain Where You Can Take Home Steak Knives — For A Price

Dining out at a steakhouse is a pretty good way to treat yourself, if you want to spoil yourself with a large hunk of red meat. But when you're eating steak, you can't just use any old knife; you want to use a sharp steak knife, meant just for the task of slicing right through the beef with little to no effort. Steakhouses always serve steaks with them (naturally), but there's one chain that will actually let you purchase an entire set to take home.

That would be LongHorn Steakhouse, where you can purchase a set of four knives. No, really — LongHorn has even said so on social media. I was skeptical about this claim, but I called our nearest LongHorn Steakhouse location, and the employee on the phone confirmed it. The catch is that you can only purchase them in person while dining in. At our location, they'll run you $44.95 for a set of four, so if your location allows it, expect them to be priced similarly. This is actually a fun tidbit, because it's not that often you can purchase hardware from a restaurant. But for those who enjoy small novelties like this, it might actually make for a fun and unexpected gift.