Avoid Mexican Restaurants That Serve This Big-Time Taco Red Flag

Tacos might just be the most popular thing to order at a Mexican restaurant, and it's easy to see why. They're the perfect combination of fresh, crunchy vegetables and savory meats, and they can be stacked with plenty of toppings — sometimes so many that they're barely contained in the tortilla or corn shell. And while it may seem like a deal to get all those ingredients smashed into one dish, an overstuffed plate of tacos can be a red flag at a Mexican restaurant.

In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Laurence Cohen, corporate brand chef at Thompson Restaurants, including Austin Grill in Potomac Falls, Virginia, said authentic tacos are built strategically. The focus is on creating a cohesive experience of flavor and texture — not just on how many ingredients fit on the tortilla.

"There should be a balance when eating any foods — with tacos, there must be a good balance of acidity, sweetness, and heat," Cohen said. "Each level of flavor is complementary to other ingredients. So, too many of these items can make the eating experience not so great and off-putting." He said overly complicated tacos aren't necessarily a sign that the Mexican restaurant isn't authentic, but it may signal that the staff could brush up on some basic training in taco-building.