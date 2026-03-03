McDonald's Fans Are Nostalgic For These Containers — 'The Food Did Taste Better'

The McDonald's of yore is full of nostalgia. That would include discontinued burgers (Remember the '90s Beef Wennington burger, anyone?), new versions of old McDonald's Happy Meal toys that make occasional comebacks, and more. But one thing people like to remember is the quality of the food — McDonald's fans swear the food was better decades ago, for various reasons. Some people believe that it's because of ingredient differences, like the french fries being cooked in beef tallow back in the day, but others have a very different theory, one involving a style of packaging that's long since been phased out.

Posters on Reddit have surmised that it was the Styrofoam containers that actually improved the flavor of the food (which admittedly, sounds like a stretch). A few people did remember them fondly, saying things like, "I have such fond memories of the ... foldable Styrofoam box. I was a little kid and my dad would always buy it. In my mind I can still taste and smell it and hear the satisfying sound of the box squiggling." Another commenter said, "It stayed warmer longer and nothing was accidentally smooshed on the trip home. As I bite into the cold, hockey puck that is my to-go McDouble, I realize I really miss those days." But one main detail that many of the commenters pointed out may actually be why McDonald's food might have tasted better back then.