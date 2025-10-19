The '90s McDonald's Burger That Probably Won't Make A Comeback (But Should)

When it comes to McDonald's, just because a menu item is gone doesn't mean it's gone forever. Sure, there are some that probably won't be coming back anytime soon — pour one out for their ill-fated mozzarella sticks — but hey, the McRib keeps showing up, doesn't it? And all it took was a single "Rick and Morty" episode to get the Szechuan McNuggets sauce to come back, at least for a little while. With that in mind, why not bring back the Beef Wennington? Sure, it only came about due to a tie-in with a now-obscure basketball player in the 1990s, but '90s nostalgia is a powerful lure, right?

In case you're wondering, no, the Beef Wennington is not the McDonald's version of a Beef Wellington, which is never as good if you make it at home. (We're sure Gordon Ramsay would have some choice words for them if they tried it.) It was actually a hamburger introduced in 1998 as a tie-in with Bill Wennington, the backup center for the Chicago Bulls. It was basically just a regular cheeseburger with barbecue sauce, onions, and Canadian bacon, as a reference to Wennington's home country of Canada. Wennington was not an exceptional player by any means — in the 1998-99 season, he averaged just about four points a game — but this was the year after "The Last Dance," where Michael Jordan and the Bulls won their sixth title in Jordan's final year as a Bull, so Bulls fever was still high.