Beef Wellington is a showstopping centerpiece of a dish. Its multi-layered complexity and downright deliciousness are probably why the elegant classic is worthy of Gordon Ramsay's ultimate last meal. But if you'd rather eat beef Wellington in a restaurant than attempt to make it at home, you're not alone. It's a daunting prospect for several reasons, including the long list of ingredients it demands, the multiple complicated cooking processes, and the precision required to actually assemble the thing.

First up, there's a huge amount of pressure to cook the beef tenderloin itself just right — which is an expensive mistake if you don't quite manage it. You can use either a whole tenderloin or a portion of it for the dish, but this luxurious cut is not the most forgiving. In addition to its large size, tenderloin is incredibly lean. This lack of fat means the meat can easily become dry if overcooked. It's also responsible for the lack of intense flavor compared to robustly beefy alternatives such as the rib cuts — Anthony Bourdain's favorite cuts of steak.

However, beef Wellington isn't all about the beef. There are many other elements that make up the dish, such as bronzed buttery pastry and rich, earthy mushroom duxelles, all of which amp up the flavor. Sadly, these components come with their own pitfalls, since the liquidy mushrooms seem determined to make the pastry soggy. Some versions of beef Wellington have even more additions, such as extra layers of pâté or egg crêpes. No wonder the dish can strike fear into the heart of even the most experienced chefs.