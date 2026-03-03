The Telltale Sign Of Bad Quality At A Steak Restaurant

Maybe you're heir to an oil fortune. Maybe you're a tech mogul. If so, a night at an upscale steakhouse probably won't blow your budget. The rest of us aren't so lucky, though. For most folks, steakhouses are a rare treat — and if you're spending upwards of $50 for a single entree, you should be able to expect food and service to match. How can you tell if a steakhouse is worth your time and money before you shell out for subpar sirloin?

The Takeout asked Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, for advice on spotting the warning signs that indicate bad quality. "The way I look at it is if they cut corners on the little things, it won't be long until they cut corners on the more important things," he explains.

What kind of "little things" is Thomas talking about? The sides, for one. He doesn't name names, but he cautions against "low-effort dishes or poorly made sides." Instead, he recommends using your best judgment and looking for side dishes "that require some effort and ingenuity." In short, if you walk into a steakhouse and see diners picking at limp fries and lazy-looking salads, don't expect stellar steak. Gruyere gratin? That's more like it. "If their main side is the baked potato, it better have something beyond the standards. If they are going for the 'old standard,' then they are probably serving a boring steak as well," says Thomas.