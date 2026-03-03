The Telltale Sign Of Bad Quality At A Steak Restaurant
Maybe you're heir to an oil fortune. Maybe you're a tech mogul. If so, a night at an upscale steakhouse probably won't blow your budget. The rest of us aren't so lucky, though. For most folks, steakhouses are a rare treat — and if you're spending upwards of $50 for a single entree, you should be able to expect food and service to match. How can you tell if a steakhouse is worth your time and money before you shell out for subpar sirloin?
The Takeout asked Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, for advice on spotting the warning signs that indicate bad quality. "The way I look at it is if they cut corners on the little things, it won't be long until they cut corners on the more important things," he explains.
What kind of "little things" is Thomas talking about? The sides, for one. He doesn't name names, but he cautions against "low-effort dishes or poorly made sides." Instead, he recommends using your best judgment and looking for side dishes "that require some effort and ingenuity." In short, if you walk into a steakhouse and see diners picking at limp fries and lazy-looking salads, don't expect stellar steak. Gruyere gratin? That's more like it. "If their main side is the baked potato, it better have something beyond the standards. If they are going for the 'old standard,' then they are probably serving a boring steak as well," says Thomas.
What should you expect from a good quality steak restaurant?
Admittedly, some classics are classics for a reason. Take the sides at Keens Steakhouse, which is one of the oldest steakhouses in the U.S. and was a favorite of Anthony Bourdain. Keens serves steakhouse standbys like steamed asparagus, mashed potatoes, and creamed spinach, but the old-school menu makes sense for the old-school establishment — especially because the simple dishes are done right. A restaurant with a modern vibe should have a menu that matches.
Scott Thomas did name one dish that is a good indicator of a steakhouse's quality, though: escargot. "If they are going with the snails, they are not going to mess up that steak," he explains. Sides aren't the only way to suss out a steakhouse, though. Ask the server to dish on the dishes. As with butchers, who can answer your questions about where a cut of meat was sourced, a well-informed steakhouse server is a good sign.
Keep an eye out for the near-universal warning signs of a bad restaurant, like smelly bathrooms and smudgy silverware, too. This is a steakhouse, not your favorite barbecue shack. It's okay to raise your expectations, including your expectations for yourself. If you're not a regular, brush up on your steakhouse etiquette before you go.