Don't Throw Out 'Bad' Blueberries — Here's How To Save Them

If you're anything like me, knowing when to eat and when to bin fruit is not easy. Take blueberries, for example. Of course, I know that mold is a no-go — but what about that one with shriveled skin or the one that looks really mushy? I know it's a bad habit, but if I'm honest, as soon as fruit looks anything less than perfect, I no longer find it appetizing — and I bet I'm not the only one.

However, the truth is that looks aren't everything, and blueberries don't become inedible as soon as they look a little "meh." They might not be fresh enough to top a yogurt bowl, but just like overly ripe bananas are perfect for banana bread, squishy blueberries have their uses, too. Instead of eating them as is or tossing them, you can save blueberries by either blending or cooking them. No one will know how mushy a blueberry was once it's whizzed up in a smoothie or baked into a muffin.

There are a lot of baked treats that benefit from blueberries. Muffins, banana bread, oatmeal cookies, pancakes, flapjacks, pies, pound cake, and cupcakes all work beautifully with blueberries as add-ins or fillings. And if you don't feel like baking or don't want to eat your berries right away, you can make homemade jam that you can use to top pancakes, mix into yogurt or oatmeal, flavor no-bake cheesecakes, or make a PB&J sandwich.