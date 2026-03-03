Hamburgers may be one of America's favorite foods, but even homemade ones can be unhealthy due to the high level of saturated fat in ground beef. Salmon burgers, on the other hand, contain plenty of "good" fat, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. These days, they're readily available in stores — in fact, Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers are one of our favorite Costco finds that make it easy to reach your protein goals. Even so, homemade ones are cheaper and more easily customized, but the downside with them is that they can fall apart when cooking if you don't prepare them correctly. According to Rima Kleiner MS, RDN, who blogs about all things seafood at Dish on Fish, the secret is chilling your fish. Just like tuna patties, salmon patties can be kept from falling apart with a short stay in the fridge.

With this in mind, you'll need to start preparing those salmon patties about half an hour in advance of when you plan to cook them. As Kleiner advised, "The best way to shape canned salmon burgers so they stay firm while cooking [is to] pack the mixture tight into approximately a ¾-inch patty, thick enough to hold together ... and chill them in the refrigerator [for] about 15 to 30 minutes so they will stay firm while cooking."