This Is How Much Your Burgers Should Weigh

There's something undeniably satisfying about biting into a juicy burger — especially when you've made it yourself from start to finish. Homemade burgers allow you to get creative with flavors, customize ingredients, and experiment with unique recipes. But there's one key element to a restaurant-quality burger that gets overlooked: the weight of your patty. Getting this wrong can mean a dry or unevenly cooked burger — which is why we spoke to Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop, who shared his ideal weight for a standard burger patty.

"I like a ⅓-pound burger patty," Fujioka told The Takeout. "It's a good portion size for most non-Olympic-athlete adults. It ends up being about 4 inches in diameter and around ¾-inch thick (when it's raw)." Remember, the patties will shrink as they cook, so it's fine if they look larger than the buns at first. According to Fujioka, this size will "fit your standard burger bun and will result in an appropriately thick burger that you won't have to unhinge your jaw to consume (depending on your other toppings or how many patties you are stacking)". For another pro tip on even cooking, try Bobby Flay's burger trick and make a small indent in the center of each patty before popping them on the heat.