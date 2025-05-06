Stop Tuna Patties From Falling Apart With This Simple Fix

If you like tuna, chances are you have a few tins from your favorite canned tuna brand already in the pantry. And it's always a good idea to have some on hand, because once you've mastered how to use canned tuna, you'll realize just how incredibly versatile this fish is. Tuna patties are a great example of this — perfectly crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and you can serve them practically any way you want. But one challenge with tuna patties is that they tend to fall apart easily. So here's a tip: Refrigerate them for 20 minutes, or freeze them for five minutes before cooking (depending on how much time you have) to firm them up.

Letting your patties chill will allow any binding agents like eggs or breadcrumbs to absorb moisture and hold together the rest of the ingredients. This makes the patties much easier to handle without falling apart. The flavors will also have more time to meld together, enhancing the overall taste of your ingredients. The best way to chill them is by putting them on a parchment lined tray or plate, which makes them easier to take out ready for cooking.