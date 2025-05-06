Stop Tuna Patties From Falling Apart With This Simple Fix
If you like tuna, chances are you have a few tins from your favorite canned tuna brand already in the pantry. And it's always a good idea to have some on hand, because once you've mastered how to use canned tuna, you'll realize just how incredibly versatile this fish is. Tuna patties are a great example of this — perfectly crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and you can serve them practically any way you want. But one challenge with tuna patties is that they tend to fall apart easily. So here's a tip: Refrigerate them for 20 minutes, or freeze them for five minutes before cooking (depending on how much time you have) to firm them up.
Letting your patties chill will allow any binding agents like eggs or breadcrumbs to absorb moisture and hold together the rest of the ingredients. This makes the patties much easier to handle without falling apart. The flavors will also have more time to meld together, enhancing the overall taste of your ingredients. The best way to chill them is by putting them on a parchment lined tray or plate, which makes them easier to take out ready for cooking.
What to do if your tuna patties are still falling apart
Chilling your patties will help them hold their shape, but there are a few other things to look out for if you keep getting left with a crumbly mess. Firstly, make sure you're using one or more binding ingredients like eggs, panko or breadcrumbs, or mayo. This is key to holding your patties together — and without a binder, no amount of chilling will help. It's also crucial to drain your tuna well, because adding too much moisture to your patties will make them more likely to fall apart.
When rolling your mixture into patties, don't use more than a golf ball-sized amount of mixture, because smaller patties are easier to handle than larger ones. It's also best to minimize touching your patties when frying, so wait for a crust to form before gently flipping them over with a spatula. If possible, use a non-stick pan so that you can flip the patties with ease. Then simply serve these tuna patties in a burger bun, alongside a salad, or on their own with a homemade sriracha mayo – you won't regret it.