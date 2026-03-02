The Seafood That Stephen King Called Horrible
If you've ever read classics like "Carrie," "Cujo," and "Salem's Lot," you know that the mind of Stephen King can conjure up some pretty terrifying things. But what gives the master of scary stories "the ick" himself? Well, when it comes to food, the thing that haunts King's nightmares comes from the sea. "I don't eat oysters. It's horrible, the way they slither down your throat alive," he said in an interview with Bon Appétit. While oysters appear to be King's culinary enemy number one, he also claims that he's "not a fan of anything slippery or slimy."
But what's that about oysters being alive when they "slither down your throat"? Well, that's actually true, at least when it comes to one popular way of serving the mollusks. So-called oysters on the half shell, where oysters are served raw on a bed of ice, often with lemon, vinegar, or Tabasco sauce, are indeed still alive when eaten. In fact, it's not safe to eat dead raw oysters, and some people, including pregnant people and young children, should avoid raw oysters entirely. Don't worry about the oyster suffering when eaten on the half shell, though — oysters have very simple nervous systems, and scientists and bioethicists generally agree that they can't feel pain.
Ways to try oysters that might tempt even Stephen King himself
Do you feel brave enough to consume seafood that scared Stephen King? Well, if you don't like the idea of eating oysters raw (as many people don't), there are plenty of other ways you can enjoy them, even if you won't find a pearl in any cooked oysters. One of the most popular ways is to batter them in cornmeal and fry them, for a crispy treat that's far from slimy. Oyster stew is also a classic American dish, served at Christmas in parts of the country, with cream, herbs, and sometimes a smoky flavor if using jarred or canned smoked oysters.
As for what to enjoy your oysters with? Well, take a leaf out of Stephen King's book. In the same interview where he said oysters were a "no," he mentioned that he enjoyed baking bread. Make yourself a loaf of French bread, and fill it with crisp fried oysters and remoulade sauce for an oyster po'boy, or a similar sandwich known as an "oyster loaf," another classic New Orleans-style treat. You can also serve the bread as a side to an oyster stew — and remember: dunking is highly encouraged.