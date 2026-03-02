The Seafood That Stephen King Called Horrible

If you've ever read classics like "Carrie," "Cujo," and "Salem's Lot," you know that the mind of Stephen King can conjure up some pretty terrifying things. But what gives the master of scary stories "the ick" himself? Well, when it comes to food, the thing that haunts King's nightmares comes from the sea. "I don't eat oysters. It's horrible, the way they slither down your throat alive," he said in an interview with Bon Appétit. While oysters appear to be King's culinary enemy number one, he also claims that he's "not a fan of anything slippery or slimy."

But what's that about oysters being alive when they "slither down your throat"? Well, that's actually true, at least when it comes to one popular way of serving the mollusks. So-called oysters on the half shell, where oysters are served raw on a bed of ice, often with lemon, vinegar, or Tabasco sauce, are indeed still alive when eaten. In fact, it's not safe to eat dead raw oysters, and some people, including pregnant people and young children, should avoid raw oysters entirely. Don't worry about the oyster suffering when eaten on the half shell, though — oysters have very simple nervous systems, and scientists and bioethicists generally agree that they can't feel pain.