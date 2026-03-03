The McCormick Vanilla Extract Bottle Baking Trick You'll Never Stop Using

For many of us brought up in cooking households, vanilla is something you measure with your heart, not with a spoon. That said, baking is a science and often needs precise measurements, so finding a happy medium between these two tenets is difficult. Luckily, McCormick and other high-quality, store-bought vanilla extract brands have made things easier for you. If you want to measure out just the right amount of vanilla, you can often do so without dirtying a single utensil — simply use the cap instead.

If you have a 4-ounce bottle of vanilla extract from McCormick, you'll be pleased to know that the cap holds precisely ¾ teaspoon of vanilla. If you have a 2-ounce bottle, the cap should hold ½ teaspoon. Throwing in a little extra splash will get you to 1 teaspoon, allowing your whimsy and soul to add something to the measurement. (Other brands or bottle sizes may measure close to a tablespoon.) Many cake and cookie recipes ask for about this much vanilla extract, and you can make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade by adding a splash of flavor. Just make sure you rinse the cap with a little cold water if you see any buildup on it, and wipe the bottle of any errant drips before putting it away.

I heard this trick from my grandmother as a child, and have used it all my life with great results. Even professional chefs suggest using a capful, so you can bank on that little red cap to help you out. Well, with a few important exceptions.