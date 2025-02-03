How To Make Store-Bought Cookie Dough Taste Deliciously Homemade
It doesn't matter whether cookies are homemade or storebought, everyone still can't help themselves when a tray of freshly baked cookies comes out of the oven. While yes, in a perfect Norman Rockwell type of world, all cookies would be made by hand and include a big splash of love as the secret ingredient, we just don't always have that kind of time nowadays.
Thankfully, there are a few different ways to make baking a little less of a hassle, either by picking up a log of refrigerated cookie dough or grabbing a mix from the baking aisle. While these options are old standbys — and trust me when I say that no one will be complaining about a plate of warm cookies no matter where they came from — they can taste a little ordinary.
There are simple ways to doctor up store-bought cookie dough, add some pizzaz, and help them taste more homemade. Adding flavors like vanilla extract and salt is the best way to take the flavor over the top.
Re-season your dough for a homemade taste
Although you might turn to storebought cookie dough in a pinch, there is no reason why you shouldn't try to doctor it up a bit and make it your own. Even a log of cookie dough or a cardboard tray of pre-portioned dough balls can be gussied up in a way that would make anyone guess they were entirely homemade.
One way to add flavor to your store-bought cookie dough is to include a few drops of vanilla extract into the raw dough. Simply let the dough come to room temperature so it is soft and easy to work with. Then you can add it into a bowl and mix in a teaspoon or so of vanilla extract, with the additional vanilla flavor adding a personalized touch and an extra layer of vanilla-y goodness.
Vanilla is a great addition because it can go in any flavor of cookie dough, but if you peruse your pantry, you may be able to find some other suitable additions, such as almond extract, for a sweet and nutty undertone. For holiday cookies, a dash of peppermint extract could do well in chocolate chip, sugar, or regular chocolate dough for a bit of a candy cane bite. I even have a renegade bottle of hazelnut extract in my pantry that could make for some out-of-this-world chocolate chip cookies.
If you look through your spice cabinet, you may also find sweet spices like cinnamon and ginger that could add a layer of complexity to your store-bought bakes. Just add your flavor of choice, mix it up, and bake as normal. When you take the cookies out of the oven, add another personal touch with a sprinkle of flakey sea salt for that undeniable sweet-and-salty flavor combo.