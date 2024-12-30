Upgrade Store-Bought Cookie Dough With A Classic Flavor Duo

As much as we love baking from scratch, sometimes you need the sweet aroma and comforting taste of freshly baked cookies without the flour-coated counters and sink full of dishes. This is when premade cookie dough comes in clutch. Plus, you can make your favorite store-bought cookie dough anything but cookie cutter with fun mix-ins and additions. Enter peanut butter and jelly stuffed chocolate chip cookies. Yes, you read that right. Sometimes dreams do come true.

Making the best cookies of your life is actually incredibly simple — just put a small scoop of peanut butter and a touch of jelly in the middle of a flattened disc of store-bought dough and form it into a ball, making sure to cover the fillings. Or, if you're using break-and-bake cookies, sandwich the fillings between two flattened squares of dough. Bake as directed on the package, serve warm with a glass of milk, and you have perfect PB&J stuffed cookies in less than 30 minutes. If you have time, you can freeze the peanut butter in teaspoon-sized balls for about 15 minutes before baking, which helps the filling stay in place. But if you can't wait (sometimes it's a battle not to eat store-bought cookie dough raw) no worries –- your cookies might just be a little extra ooey-gooey!